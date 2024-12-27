DMHO Dr. Swarajyalakshmi Inspects Private Hospitals Over Pregnant Woman’s Death

Nagar Kurnool : On Friday, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr KV Swarajyalakshmi inspected Raghavendra Hospital and Gayatri Hospital in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters, conducting an inquiry into the recent death of a pregnant woman, Ramulamma, from Aleru village in Telkapalli Mandal on December 25.

During the inspection, the DMHO reviewed the timelines of Ramulamma's visits to three private hospitals, her health condition, tests, treatment details, medications prescribed, and the recorded documentation. Additionally, she evaluated the services offered at these private hospitals, treatment protocols, fee structures, lab test processes, patient records, cleanliness, and overall hospital maintenance.

Dr. Swarajyalakshmi issued notices to the management of the three private hospitals that provided treatment to Ramulamma.

This inspection was attended by the doctors of the respective hospitals, DPO Renayya, HEO Niranjan, and other officials.











