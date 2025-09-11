Do not be afraid of joint replacement: Medicover doctors

Karimnagar: Those suffering from knee pain need not be afraid of joint replacement, said Dr. Venugopal and Dr. Rakesh, orthopedic surgeons at Karimnagar Medicover Hospital. They spoke at a press conference organized at the hospital on Wednesday and said that like surgeries performed on all parts of the body, cutting-edge technology has become available in knee and hip surgeries.

They said that knee joint degeneration is natural in those who are over 50 years of age. However, there are four stages in this. Is only through an MRI test that the stage of joint degeneration can be known. In stages 1 and 2, some relief can be obtained with PRP, hyaluronic injections, medication, and physiotherapy, but that too is only 50 percent effective.

But, in stages 3 and 4, knee replacement surgery is definitely required. Anyone should not be fooled by the advertisements that say that injections will increase the pulp in stages 3 and 4 and that knee and hip pain will disappear. The doctors said that giving steroids can make surgery impossible. Such experiments are not safe, and people with diabetes and other chronic diseases are at risk of developing knee infections.

There is a 90 percent success rate with total hip joint replacement. If anyone stops walking due to knee pain, they will have irreversible health problems, and to avoid such a situation, it is better to have surgery. Painless surgeries have become available, and if you have knee problems, you should consult a specialist doctor and get treatment, they said. The hospital’s centre head Gurram Kiran, Head of Anesthesia Dr. Vinay, Superintendent Dr. Priyanka, Marketing Manager Kota Karnakar and others were present.