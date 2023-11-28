Do we need a CM who rules State from farmhouse, asks Priyanka Gandhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister KCR is ruling from a farmhouse... Do we need such a CM, Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi questioned. Do we need a corrupt government like BRS, she asked.

BRS was criticized for corruption in the construction of projects. She criticized that the youth did not get jobs during the ten years of BRS rule... But in KCR's family, everyone got jobs.

She alleged that the lands were grabbed with the Dharani portal. Priyanka held a road show in Zaheerabad. She made these comments while speaking on this occasion.

Priyanka said that if there is a change in Telangana, Congress should come. She called on the voters to say goodbye to KCR. Farmers are happy under Congress rule in Chhattisgarh. She said they will provide 24 hours free electricity as soon as Congress comes to power in Telangana.

She said that both BJP and BRS are the same. She asked that BRS is the richest party... where did that party get so much money from and added that it got it through corruption.

She said that people of all sections are unhappy with the BRS government. Adani and Ambani were criticized for giving their horns to BJP.

Priyanka said that attacks and rapes on women have increased in Telangana. She also criticized that the employment examination papers were leaked and involved in corruption.

Farmers in the state are suffering a lot, she said. She said that BRS, BJP and MIM are cooperating with each other.