Doctors are saviours of world: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Saifabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday termed doctors as the real saviours of the world now.

"Doctors are making numerous sacrifices and thousands of them have lost their lives while fighting the deadly Covid pandemic. They are the true saviours of life and the world now. The medical fraternity is working in highly challenging times," she observed.

The Governor was speaking at a virtual event, organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Hyderabad branch, on the occasion of the National Doctors Day.

She said doctors and healthcare workers have been showing exemplary dedication and selfless service in treating and saving millions of lives affected by Covid across the world.

Dr. Tamilisai stated that the National Doctors Day "is an occasion to recognise, remember and honour the selfless services of doctors in the country.

"It is an occasion to express our gratitude to doctors for their services and sacrifices. Lack of medical infrastructure or any other facilities did not deter the doctors' determination to save precious lives," she added.

The Governor said that the she herself as a doctor fully empathised with the emotions and condition of doctors working in these testing and challenging times.

Remembering the services of Bharat Ratna late Dr. BC Roy, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Doctors Day, she paid rich tributes to him.