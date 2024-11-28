Don’t compromise on quality of food; Collector tells officials

Bhujalapallu: District Collector Rahul Sharma has emphasised maintaining quality and quantity in the hostel menus for students. On Wednesday, Collector Rahul Sharma conducted a surprise inspection of the SC and BC girls’ post-matric hostels in the district.

During this inspection, the Collector interacted with the students to understand their facilities and issues. The students requested installation of geysers to provide hot water, to which the Collector immediately directed the concerned officials to take action. He also suggested providing tea and ensuring adequate nutritious food.

When students requested competitive exam books to be available in the library, the Collector assured them that all necessary books would be arranged soon and asked them to provide a list of required books.

He inquired about the number of students and their courses.

He instructed to ensure the quality of food materials and to replace rice and other supplies immediately if they were not of good quality. He stressed not compromising on quality. The Collector inspected the CCTV cameras in the SC hostel and ordered to follow the menu strictly.

BC Welfare Officer Shailaja, Degree College Principal Ramana Rao, and Assistant BC Welfare Officer Kranti Kumar and others were present.