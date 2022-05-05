Don't conduct Group-1 exams in Urdu medium: BJP to govt

Hyderabad: The State BJP demanded the State government to withdraw its decision to conduct Group-1 exams in Urdu medium. It alleged that the State government decided to conduct the exams in Urdu medium under pressure from its ally AIMIM party.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, BJP general secretary D Pradeep Kumar, spokesperson N V Subash, BJYM State president Bhanu Prakash alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was trying to bring back the Nizam culture in the State by conducting group-1 exams in Urdu medium. They claimed that KCR had insulted the Indian constitution of B R Ambedkar. They termed Urdu as a language belonging to a religion and added that the usage of Urdu would cause a lot of injustice to the unemployed youth in the State. They asked the State government as to why it introduced the Urdu language in the State?

They said the BJYM would hold Statewide protests against the decision of the State government. They would also submit representations to all the district Collectors on May 6 and lay siege around all secretariats on May 10.