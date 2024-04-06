Don’t deceive people in name of manifestos, Harish tells Congress

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao on Friday demanded the Congress party to not to deceive people of the country in the name of manifestos, as it was already proved many times by experience that it has habit to garner votes by making fraudulent promises and later discarding them.

In an ‘open letter’ to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rao said it was the habit of the Congress to make promises and later ignore them. He said it was ridiculous to say that an Act will be passed to make sure elected members don’t switch over at a time when BRS MLAs were being admitted to the Congress and given MP tickets.

He said manifestos were released during the 2004 and 2009 elections, making many promises. “In both cases, you came to power, both at the Center and in Andhra Pradesh, but the promises given then were not implemented. Even in 2023, you came to power in Telangana by giving many promises. After that all assurances were ignored. Again you are touring Telangana to release the manifesto for Parliament elections. I don't understand with what moral courage you are releasing the manifesto after you have been proved wrong many times at both Center and the State. Do your manifestos actually have any value? Have you implemented one? Why manifestos for such people?” he asked.