“Don’t Look at Parties, Uphold Dharma”: BJP MP DK Aruna’s appeal in Jubilee Hills Campaign

Hyderabad: BJP National Vice-President and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna led a spirited campaign in Borabanda on Monday as part of the Jubilee Hills by-election drive, urging voters to choose the lotus symbol and give the BJP a chance to serve. Her message was clear and emotive: “If you believe again, you will be lost. Think… Respect. Don’t look at parties, uphold Dharma.”

Aruna conducted a door-to-door campaign across several colonies in Borabanda, distributing BJP election pamphlets alongside party workers. Her interactions were marked by warmth and spontaneity — she greeted local women and shopkeepers with affection, even sharing a light-hearted moment with a woman preparing bajjis. Her innovative approach, reminiscent of “picking stones in the wheat fields,” resonated with residents and added a personal touch to the campaign.

Addressing the public, Aruna emphasized that both BRS and Congress have had their turn in power, and now it’s time for the BJP to be given a chance. “We’ve seen their rule. Now let Dharma win,” she said, urging voters to rise above party lines and support a leadership rooted in values and accountability.

The campaign drew local BJP leaders who welcomed Aruna and other party in-charges with enthusiasm. Activists raised slogans of “Jai BJP” as they moved through the streets, energizing the atmosphere and rallying support for the party’s candidate.

Aruna’s presence and outreach in Jubilee Hills have added momentum to the BJP’s campaign, with her appeals to conscience and culture, rather than party loyalty, striking a chord with many residents.

As the by-election date nears, Aruna campaigns with grassroots engagement, emotional resonance, and a call for a new political direction in Jubilee Hills, stressing Dharma, development, and dignity.