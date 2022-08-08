Don't make politically motivated allegations, Kishan tells KCR

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for levelling allegations against the NITI Ayog, dubbing it as a useless body.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Reddy asked the CM if he chose not to attend meetings of Central agencies he may do so; but, restrain from making allegations against the constitutional bodies and other entities which demoralise the institutions.

Taking serious exception to KCR skipping the general council meeting of NITI Ayog, he said it was against the country's federal spirit. He said the NITI Ayog is an institution where issues relating to development of the country are discussed." it won't bode well for the CM to skip the meeting. Even if he wants to skip, let him remain in his farmhouse; but, the CM should restrain himself from levelling politically motivated allegations against such intuitions'," he added.

Taking a dig at the CM, Reddy said the Centre released thousands of crores to the State government but they lapsed because of KCR. The Centre released Rs 9,000 core towards Samagra Siksha, Rs 300 crore for student scholarships. There was under-utilisation of funds allocated under the Jala Jeevan Mission and the like. But funds either lapsed not released or under-utilised, he pointed out.

The minister said "it is laughable to hear mention of federal spirit by the TRS chief as about 15 key ministerial berths in Telangana are held by KCR's family members."

That apart, he said, several development projects relating to railways, roadways, education, museums, and airports could not take off because the State government did not respond to letters he had written to the CM to intervene and ensure allocation of land. The Secundrabad MP said KCR patted himself when the NITI Ayog declared rankings and awards. "Now, the government is acting quite differently. It is due to restlessness at the growing strength of BJP in Telangana".

He asked the CM first to answer as to why he had not delivered on his electoral promises. Reddy said the Centre is organising the partition day on August 11 to create awareness about the painful events that took place. Similarly, the 'Ajazdika Amurth Mahotsav' will be celebrated from August 13 to 15 and asked people to hoist the national flag atop their homes. He said the tricolour would be hoisted on 20 core homes across the country. He asked the Indian diaspora in 155 countries to hoist the flag.