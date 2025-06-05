Don’t misbehave with farmers attending revenue meetings: DC to officials

Khanapur: Nirmal district Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has given clear instructions to officials that they should behave politely with farmers attending village revenue conferences.

She said that the district administration has taken the video related to the village revenue conferences that went viral on social media seriously. The ASI who misbehaved with a farmer during the revenue conference has been suspended. She said that further investigation will continue.

She advised all the officers to provide cooperation to the people attending the revenue conferences.

The government has ambitiously introduced the new Bhu Bharati law to resolve land issues.

He said that the Bhu Bharati village revenue conferences will be held in all mandals from 03 to 20 of this month as part of the second phase.

The Collector said that applications related to more than 1,000 problems have already been received in 36 revenue villages.

The Collector urged all the people to submit their land issue applications at the revenue conferences and have them resolved.