Don’t panic Mask up and stay safe

Hyderabad: Omicron has entered India via Bengaluru. Though it may be considered as the beginning of a third wave, the good news is that there is no reason to panic. All that is required is to strictly follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.

Experts in the medical and scientific field say that there is a possibility of some more cases of Omicron being detected in India once the genome sequence testing results come out. Hence, it is necessary that people wear masks properly covering the nose and chin, wash hands frequently, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distance.

They also advise that it would be better if people do not gather at functions like marriages in large numbers and politicians should avoid holding public meetings. They should set an example by wearing the masks properly. Travelling to crowded places should also be avoided.

Soon after the Centre confirmed that two cases of Omicron were found in Bengaluru, doctors in Hyderabad said that there was no need to panic as this was not the first or last variant. The next variant 'Omega' will also be there. The studies conducted so far indicate that even in South Africa where Omicron was first detected did not have severely ill patients.

The South African Medical Association, they said, had stated that Omicron patients complain of severe fatigue for one or two days combined with headaches and body aches before their condition improves. Some may even experience a dry cough or scratchy throat. They said unlike the Delta variant, Omicron will be mild in nature though it is likely to be more contagious.

Medical experts said that the government on its part should increase genome sequencing.

Even samples of random testing even if the result was negative should be sent for genome sequencing. The Government should also speed up the process of administering a second dose of vaccine. Asked if a booster shot of vaccine was required, they said as of now there was no scientific evidence to recommend a booster shot of vaccine. People should desist from taking any such shots for the present as it tampers with the immune system. The focus should be on taking a second dose and following health protocols, they added.