Don’t pay heed to bird flu rumours: Ministers

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday said that there was no bird flu in the State and informed that the State government was on high alert and monitoring the situation.



"Bird flu did not cause loss to human beings so far and there is no need to panic. Rapid health action teams are formed to check its spread. People should not believe in rumours," the Minister said, while attending a high-level review meeting on Tuesday. The meeting focused on the issue of bird flu which is spreading to other States. Animal Husbandry Minister Srinivas Yadav, delegates of poultry industry, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officers attended the meeting.

"Our State is free from bird flu and the people should not fear or worry about it. The government is on high alert and asked the bordering districts to remain cautious and monitor. We are taking care of migratory birds with the help of special health teams," the Health Minister said.

Talasani said as per Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's instructions, special teams have been formed to monitor the situation. People should not have doubts about consuming eggs and chicken, which can prove detrimental to the poultry industry that was already hard hit by corona pandemic. People should avoid rumours about bird flu, he said.