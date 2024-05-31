Don't thumb your nose at garbage, GHMC reaches out to city dwellers

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in order to rid the city of garbage in an innovative way, is creating awareness among the citizens. A message was written by GHMC staff to prevent people from dumping garbage on roads, parks, localities, and near eateries.



According to GHMC, this initiative has not only drawn attention to the issue, but also fostered a sense of community and shared responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in the area. ‘We have identified over 3,000 garbage-vulnerable points and have successfully eliminated around 500 of them. To further reinforce its efforts, the GHMC is implementing a weekly ‘basti action plan’ aimed at achieving 100 per cent door-to-door collection of solid waste and eliminating remaining garbage vulnerable points. The message read, “Dear citizens, ‘do not litter on roads’, ‘put waste in dustbins only’, ‘handover waste to Swachh Autos’ with a helpline number of 04021111111.” Meanwhile, SFA is engaging with local residents by providing refreshments such as cool drinks and tea, creating a conducive atmosphere for discussions. They are encouraging residents to participate in recreational activities like carrom games and arm wrestling at identified garbage vulnerable points (GVPs). Moreover, the netizens also took the initiative and started posting the message and running a campaign in a garbage free city. “Dear Hyderabadis, don’t forget to ask yourself, when will you become a responsible citizen? Do not throw garbage. ‘My garbage, my responsibility’,” posted Shaandaar Hyderabad on 'X'.

The weekly action plan ensures 100 per cent door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste and the elimination of GVPs. With this aim, over 1,800 meetings have been conducted in all ‘basti’ areas so far, involving SHGs, SAT auto drivers, and SLF members. Some major garbage collection gaps have been identified in slum areas, and over two lakh households have been attached or tagged to SATs for garbage collection. Motivational programmes have been conducted properly, involving citizens. Apart from this, creative programmes like Rangoli programmes have been conducted.

Accordingly, over 2,000 awareness meetings have been conducted for the elimination of GVPs, and SHG workers have been felicitated for their hard work towards GVP elimination.

The weekly action plan activities include a basti meeting on day one, followed by identification of households not tagged to SAT vehicles on day two. On day three, officers are instructed to conduct a rally in all basti areas, followed by a motivational programme on day four. On day five, a Rangoli is planned, and on day six, a Town Vending Committee Meeting (TVC), and on day seven, a pledge and resolutions as a weekend programme.