Dorepally Lakshmi takes charge as Jadcherla municipal chairperson

Mahbubnagar: Dorepally Laxmi took charge as chairperson of Jadcherla municipality on Friday. Laxmi, a councillor, had won from Ward 8 and was unanimously elected to the chair of municipal chairman during the general body meeting of Jadcherla municipality last week. On Friday, Laxmi and Paladi Sarika formally took charge as chairman and vice-chairman of Jadcherla municipality respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxmi thanked people and the TRS ward councillors for laying their trust in her and for supporting her candidature during elections. She promised that all the issues would be addressed and all development activities would be taken up on priority.

She stressed that special focus would be laid improving drainage pipelines in Jadcherla municipality, besides addressing drinking water problems, expansion of roads, laying of CC and BT roads among others. Jadcherla MLA Laxma Reddy, Dorepally Ravinder, TRS district president Shiva Kumar and others were present.