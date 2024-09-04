Live
DOST spl phase registrations from today
Highlights
Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) released a special drive phase of DOST registration on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) released a special drive phase of DOST registration on Tuesday. According to the officials, students who have registered on DOST and could not get a seat are eligible for the special drive phase with their earlier DOST ID and pin.
The students who have not registered on DOST need to register now with Rs 400 and the registration will begin from September 4 to 9. The special drive phase verification of special category certificates (PH/CAP/NCC/sports/extra-curricular activities) at the university helpline centres will begin on September 9.
