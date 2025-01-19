Live
Dr. Radha Kumari Achieves Doctorate in English
Nagar kurnool: K. Radha Kumari, an English lecturer at Sri Venkateswara Government Degree Autonomous College in Palem, Bijnapally Mandal, Nagarkurnool district, has been awarded a doctorate in English. She completed her research under the guidance of Professor Dr. Avinash Juneja at Glocal University, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Her thesis was titled “Examining Indianization of English in Socio-Linguistic English Language Teaching.”
The Glocal University conferred the doctorate in recognition of her outstanding research. On this occasion, the principal of Palem College, Dr. P. Ramulu, along with faculty members, honored and congratulated Dr. Radha Kumari for her remarkable achievement.
