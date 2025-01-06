Live
- Bhatti pays visit to BC & SC hostels
- Cyberabad police arrest two in CMR college girls hostel voyeurism issue
- Docs clear air on HMPV, ask citizens not to panic
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th January 2025
- HYDRA back in action, razes 5-storey building in Madhapur
- West already at war with Russia
- Dil Raju to Meet CM Revanth Reddy Again to Discuss Ticket Price Hike for Game Changer
- India’s bane: Netas impervious to people’s needs
- Congress is not a hand of support but, a hand of destruction: Bandi
- Chinta flays Naidu over forming panel
Just In
Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Joins Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra as Chief Guest
Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and Chhattisgarh State In-charge, participated as a chief guest in the Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra, organized by the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee.
Gadwal: Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and Chhattisgarh State In-charge, participated as a chief guest in the Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra, organized by the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee. Accompanying him was PCC President Deepak Baij.
The event witnessed the presence of former PCC President Mohan Markam, Member of Parliament Smt. Phulo Devi Netam, several legislators, senior Congress leaders, and a large number of party supporters, workers, and well-wishers.
The Nyay Yatra, an initiative by the Chhattisgarh Congress, aims to highlight the party’s commitment to justice and its welfare programs, while engaging with the public across the state. Dr. Sampath Kumar emphasized the importance of such programs in strengthening the party's connection with the people and addressing their concerns effectively.