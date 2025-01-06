  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Joins Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra as Chief Guest

Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Joins Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra as Chief Guest
x
Highlights

Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and Chhattisgarh State In-charge, participated as a chief guest in the Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra, organized by the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee.

Gadwal: Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and Chhattisgarh State In-charge, participated as a chief guest in the Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra, organized by the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee. Accompanying him was PCC President Deepak Baij.

The event witnessed the presence of former PCC President Mohan Markam, Member of Parliament Smt. Phulo Devi Netam, several legislators, senior Congress leaders, and a large number of party supporters, workers, and well-wishers.

The Nyay Yatra, an initiative by the Chhattisgarh Congress, aims to highlight the party’s commitment to justice and its welfare programs, while engaging with the public across the state. Dr. Sampath Kumar emphasized the importance of such programs in strengthening the party's connection with the people and addressing their concerns effectively.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick