Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Joins Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra as Chief Guest

Gadwal: Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and Chhattisgarh State In-charge, participated as a chief guest in the Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra, organized by the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee. Accompanying him was PCC President Deepak Baij.

The event witnessed the presence of former PCC President Mohan Markam, Member of Parliament Smt. Phulo Devi Netam, several legislators, senior Congress leaders, and a large number of party supporters, workers, and well-wishers.

The Nyay Yatra, an initiative by the Chhattisgarh Congress, aims to highlight the party’s commitment to justice and its welfare programs, while engaging with the public across the state. Dr. Sampath Kumar emphasized the importance of such programs in strengthening the party's connection with the people and addressing their concerns effectively.