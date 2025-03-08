  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Secures ₹2.5 Lakh for Emergency Medical Treatment

Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Secures ₹2.5 Lakh for Emergency Medical Treatment
x
Highlights

In a swift response to a critical health crisis, AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar ensured financial aid of ₹2,50,000 for emergency medical treatment.

Gawal: In a swift response to a critical health crisis, AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar ensured financial aid of ₹2,50,000 for emergency medical treatment.

Maskey Sharadamma, a resident of Vaddepally Mandal in Alampur Constituency, has been suffering from severe health issues, requiring urgent medical attention. Upon learning about her condition, Dr. Sampath Kumar immediately intervened and coordinated with the medical team at NIMS Hospital, instructing them to provide specialized treatment.

Additionally, he facilitated the sanction of ₹2.5 lakh as financial assistance from the government to support her treatment. Recognizing his prompt action and generosity, Sharadamma’s family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar for securing the Letter of Credit (LOC) and ensuring timely medical intervention.

This timely support highlights Dr. Sampath Kumar’s commitment to public welfare and his dedication to serving the people of Alampur.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick