Live
- CITU Demands Strong Action Against Violence on Women and Equal Pay Implementation
- BRS Leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Slams Congress Govt for Neglecting Farmers, Demands Immediate Irrigation Water Release in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Secures ₹2.5 Lakh for Emergency Medical Treatment
- Jogulamba Gadwal SP Holds Darbar Meeting to Address Police Personnel Issues
- Political Confusion: Gadwal MLA's Dual Stand Exposed" – NHPS Chairman Ranjith Kumar
- Women's Empowerment Key to National Development: BJP Leader Gopalakrishna
- Grand Celebrations of International Women’s Day in Gadwal Under BRS Leadership
- Amara Raja Giga Industry Begins: A ₹6,400 Crore Boost for Mahbubnagar’s Development
- MP DK Aruna Submits Key Railway Development Proposals to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Grand Farewell Celebrations at Akshara High School in Aiza
Just In
Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Secures ₹2.5 Lakh for Emergency Medical Treatment
In a swift response to a critical health crisis, AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar ensured financial aid of ₹2,50,000 for emergency medical treatment.
Gawal: In a swift response to a critical health crisis, AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar ensured financial aid of ₹2,50,000 for emergency medical treatment.
Maskey Sharadamma, a resident of Vaddepally Mandal in Alampur Constituency, has been suffering from severe health issues, requiring urgent medical attention. Upon learning about her condition, Dr. Sampath Kumar immediately intervened and coordinated with the medical team at NIMS Hospital, instructing them to provide specialized treatment.
Additionally, he facilitated the sanction of ₹2.5 lakh as financial assistance from the government to support her treatment. Recognizing his prompt action and generosity, Sharadamma’s family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar for securing the Letter of Credit (LOC) and ensuring timely medical intervention.
This timely support highlights Dr. Sampath Kumar’s commitment to public welfare and his dedication to serving the people of Alampur.