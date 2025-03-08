Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Secures ₹2.5 Lakh for Emergency Medical Treatment

Gawal: In a swift response to a critical health crisis, AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar ensured financial aid of ₹2,50,000 for emergency medical treatment.

Maskey Sharadamma, a resident of Vaddepally Mandal in Alampur Constituency, has been suffering from severe health issues, requiring urgent medical attention. Upon learning about her condition, Dr. Sampath Kumar immediately intervened and coordinated with the medical team at NIMS Hospital, instructing them to provide specialized treatment.

Additionally, he facilitated the sanction of ₹2.5 lakh as financial assistance from the government to support her treatment. Recognizing his prompt action and generosity, Sharadamma’s family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar for securing the Letter of Credit (LOC) and ensuring timely medical intervention.

This timely support highlights Dr. Sampath Kumar’s commitment to public welfare and his dedication to serving the people of Alampur.