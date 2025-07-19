Dr. Sampath Kumar’s Vision Guides Congress Cadre in Aiza Election Prep.

Gadwal: As per the directions of AICC Secretary and Former Alampur MLA, Honorable Dr. S. A. Sampath Kumar

Today, at the Local R&B Guest House in Aiza Town, a sensitization seminar on the upcoming local body elections was conducted. The event was attended by key Congress party leaders and activists from Aiza town and mandal.

Under the guidance and directions of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary and former MLA of Alampur, Dr. S. A. Sampath Kumar, a strategic awareness and preparatory seminar was conducted today at the R&B Guest House in Aiza town.

The primary focus of the session was to equip Congress leaders and grassroots workers with critical information and preparation strategies ahead of the forthcoming local body elections in the region.

The meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior Congress leaders, mandal-level coordinators, booth-level agents, and active party workers from both Aiza town and its surrounding mandals.

Dr. Sampath Kumar, though not physically present, conveyed his vision and roadmap through his party representatives and coordinators. His message emphasized the need for unity, grassroots mobilization, and clear communication of the Congress party’s achievements and promises to the people.

Party speakers at the event discussed:

Strategic campaign planning

Voter engagement techniques

Importance of local governance

Candidate selection and booth-level monitoring

Coordination between mandal and town units

The local leaders reiterated their commitment to winning the majority of seats in the upcoming elections and asserted confidence in the public’s growing trust in the Congress leadership under Dr. Sampath Kumar and CM Revanth Reddy.

The seminar concluded with a pledge by all present members to intensify door-to-door campaigns, maintain unity, and work collectively to ensure Congress’s success in the local polls.