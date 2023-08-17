Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao, a supporter of Ponguleti, joined the BRS party

Khammam: Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao, a well-known physician in the temple town of Bhadrachalam, rejoined his native BRS party on Thursday.

Party working president K T Rama Rao welcomed him into the party.

At TRS Bhavan Hyderabad, Dr. Rao joined in the presence of Minister Puvvada Ajakumar, MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra, M. Kavitha, MLC Tata Madhu, and MLA Rega Kantha Rao.





Dr. Rao, who served as the state secretary for BRS and contested as a candidate in the 2018 elections. Podem Veeraiah, a current Congress MLA, defeated him. After that, he awaited government nominations for open positions.



Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, a former MP Congress leader, had Dr. Rao as his primary supporter. In the presence of AICC leader Raghul Gandhi, he joined the Congress delegation in a recent large-scale gathering held in Khammam.

After joining the Congress party, he was personally visited in the district and engaged with residents.

Tellam Venkat Rao was pleasant and well-known to the constituents of his constituency.He hopes that by placing this order, the Ponguleti group will give him the Bhadrachalam Assembly ticket.

Many representatives of regional organisations and BRS leaders recently joined the Congress in the presence of Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and his support for the Congress party, along with his sister Tellam Seethamma, a Dummugudem ZPTC member.

Venkat rao, who believes he won't be given the ticket for Bhadrachalam, is concerned about the rapid political events in the state.

The incumbent MLA Podem Veeraiah, who is also DCC president and PCC senior vice-president, had a full opportunity to run for office here in Bhadrachalam, hence the Congress party decided not to support him as the Congress candidate in these elections.

Tellam Venkat Rao, who had been considering running for office in the ST Assembly segment, has decided to join BRS's home party. The senior leaders gave him some guarantees.

He held several gatherings with supporters in Cherla and Dummagudem before deciding to join BRS.

In 2014, Tellam Venkat rao, a YCP candidate contesting for the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency, lost his first election.

Later, he joined BRS and ran for office from Bhadrachalam in the 2018 elections, but he was defeated by Podem Veeraiah, a current Congress MLA.

Ministers Harish Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, BRS Chief KCR, and KTR were all friendly to Venkat Rao.

In any case, the Ponguleti group in the district was lost.