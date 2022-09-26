Draw inspiration from Ailamma: Collector Sheikh Yasmin Basha

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy District Collector Sheikh Yasmin Basha lauded Chakali Ailamma as a heroic woman who fought on behalf of the farmers against the autocratic rule of the Nizam. She urged women to take inspiration from the Telangana Armed Struggle icon to raise their issues and seek solutions thereof.

The Collector was addressing a meeting on the occasion of Chakali Ailamma Jayanti at her office. She exhorted women that they can excel in any field. She recalled Ailamma was a warrior who stood up against the oppression of farmers and thus became an inspiration to rally people in democratic struggles.

District Additional Collector D Venugopal, ZP CEO Venkat Reddy, SC Development Officer Nushita, Horticulture Officer Suresh, DPRO Rashid, and other officials were present.