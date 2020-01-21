DRI officials seized Rs 2 crore ganja in Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials of Hyderabad Zonal unit have seized 1,335 kgs of ganja worth Rs 2 crore in Hyderabad outskirts on Monday.

Based on the specific information that the narcotic substances were being transported illegally, the DRI officials have launched an operation and intercepted a lorry at Pedda Amberpet Toll Plaza on Outer Ring Road and sized the ganja.

The lorry was carrying a load of Paddy Husk, where the officials have initiated a detailed examination and found the ganja. In the raid, the officials also found a fake number plate on the top of the original registration number.

The lorry was transporting the ganja to Bidar after loading it near Bhadrachalam. The DRI officials took lorry driver and his associate into their custody and investigating further.