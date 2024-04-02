Drought in Telangana brought by Congress: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K Tarakarama Rao once again criticized the State Congress government for its mishandling of the agricultural crisis in the state.

KTR stated that the looming agricultural crisis is the result of mismanagement by the present Congress government.

He criticized the government for not prioritizing farmer issues while engaging in political activities. KTR questioned the sincerity of the state chief minister and his colleagues for failing to visit farmers and provide assurance. He also lamented that around 200 farmers have committed suicide due to the mismanagement of the agriculture issues by the Congress government.

KTR pointed out that the Congress government is unable to provide quality free power to farmers, whereas, for the past ten years, every farmer has had uninterrupted 24x7 free power.