Drug peddling gang racket busted in Maheshwaram, three held

Interstate drug peddling racket busted BY SOT, Maheshwaram Zone TEAM ALONG WITH Ibrahimpatnam POLICE for transporting ganja from andhra pradesh to maharashtra via hyderabad.

In a coordinated operation, the sleuths of the SOT, Maheshwaram, along with the Ibrahimpatnampolice, have successfully apprehended two interstate drug peddlers involved in the transportation of Ganja.

Cr. No. 441/2024 U/s. 318 (4) BNS and Sec 8(C) r/w 20(b)(ii)(C)& sec. 27 of NDPS Act -1985 OF IBRAHIMPATNAM police station.

The details of the accused persons:-

1 Valmik Rupa Mohite @ Valmik S/o Late Rupa Rakhamaji Mohite, Age: 53 years, Occ: Transport Business, R/o Peer Baba Mandir, Malgaon, Nashik, Maharashtra State. (Peddler)

2 Bhatu Devram Chavan @ Bhatu S/o Devram, Age: 39 years, Occ: Transport Business, R/o Near Marathi School, Tikhi, Tal Dhule, Dhule, Maharashtra State (Peddler cum Consumer)

3 Tirupathi R/o.Araku, Andhra Pradesh State (Source)

Seized Property: -

Ganja - (60) KGs

Net Cash Rs.1500/-

Mobile Phones- (03)

MaruthiSwift Car Br. No. MH03-AM-9368

All w/Rs.35,00,000/- (Thirty five Lakhs)





Brief Facts:-

The accusedValmik Rupa Mohithe @ Valmik, previously owned a transport vehicle that he used to transport materials to other states. During that time, he hired his relative, Bhatu Devaram Chavan @ Bhatu, as a helper and co-driver. Bhatu Devaram was addicted to Ganja. About six months ago, while transporting onion load from Maharashtra to Visakhapatnam vegetable market, Bhatu Devaram Tirupati at Vizag while consuming Ganja in the market. Since then, Tirupati frequently contacted the duo to discuss Ganja peddling.

Later, Valmik Rupa Mohith faced losses in the transport business and sold his vehicle. Meanwhile, they planned to smuggle Ganja to Maharashtra and sell it at higher prices to make substantial profits. They purchased a Maruthi Swift car with the registration number MH-03-AM-9368 and contacted Tirupati to provide Ganja. After getting confirmation from Tirupati, on 25.08.2024, both of them proceeded to Pendurthy village in Visakhapatnam district in their Maruthi Swift car, where they met Tirupati and collected 60 KGs of Ganja. The accused persons used fake number plate of Andhra Pradesh state while entering into AP state after collecting the Ganja from the source then they affixed the original number plate to misguide the police and started their journey from Pendurthy in Andhra Pradesh to Nasik in Maharashtra, carrying the 30 packets of Ganja in their car. To avoid police checking’s they chose a route through Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Suryapet, Choutuppal, and Ibrahimpatnam.

On 27.08.2024, in the morning hours on a tip off the sleuths of SOT, Maheshwaram Zone team along with Ibrahimpatnam police intercepted their Maruthi Swift Car Br. No. MH-03-AM-9368 at Raipole village in the Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Ranga Reddy district and apprehended the accused seized the above material from their possession. Efforts are afoot to apprehend the supplier Thirupathi.

It is an appeal to the people and students that procuring, selling, transportation and consumption of the banned Narcotics substances and drugs is a crime and punishable for imprisonment for a period of 10 years and also death, according to Section 31A of the NDPS Act. Further requests the society to help police in curbing this menace.

The above arrests were made under the direct supervision of Shri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.

Public Relations Officer, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.