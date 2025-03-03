Drug racket busted; key accused nabbed

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Drug traffickers involved in ganja (marijuana) smuggling have been constantly changing their methods to evade authorities and continue their illegal trade, earning millions. A group of inter-state smugglers, operating for years, was finally caught by the police in Choutuppal. The details were revealed by Bhongir DCP M Rajesh Chandra during a press conference at the local ACP office on Sunday.

The prime accused, Nakul Kailash Gaikwad (36), a resident of Ramnagar Colony in Beed district, Maharashtra, was working as a driver. Previously, he was associated with a person named Pramod and his employer but later started operating independently due to disputes. He had been involved in drug trafficking for the past five years.

On the night of the 28th of last month, Nakul Gaikwad traveled to Kannuripalem village in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh. There, he purchased 102 kg of ganja from a supplier named Veerababu. He divided the contraband into 51 packets, each containing two kilograms, and hid them in the trunk of his car. From there, he set off for Maharashtra. This smuggling network had been transporting ganja in a similar manner for the past five years.

To avoid getting caught, Nakul planned his route carefully, smuggling drugs through Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. He frequently changed the number plates of his Maruti Swift Dzire car according to the state he was passing through, making it difficult for law enforcement to track him.

Acting on a tip-off from a vigilant citizen, the police set up roadblocks and intensified vehicle inspections at the Pantanga toll plaza in Choutuppal. When they noticed a vehicle without a number plate matching the suspect’s description, they became more alert. Upon stopping and searching the car, the police found the hidden ganja packets.

Nakul Gaikwad was taken into custody, and the police seized 102 kg of ganja, two mobile phones, ₹2,000 in cash, and multiple vehicle number plates from different states. During interrogation, he revealed that the ganja was meant for distribution in Maharashtra through a dealer from Uttar Pradesh named Setu, and the supplier Veerababu from Narsipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was also involved.

For their swift and efficient handling of the case, the police officers involved were rewarded by Rachakonda CP. The DCP urged the public to actively support the fight against drug trafficking and report any illegal activities. He assured that the identity of informants would remain confidential.

ACP Patolla Madhusudhan Reddy, CI Manmadh Kumar, SI Bhaskar Reddy, Yadagiri, and other police personnel took part in the media meet.