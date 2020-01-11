Top
Drunk man kills 5-year-old daughter in Hyderabad

A man in an inebriated state killed his five-year-old daughter Yamini here at Balaji Nagar under LB Nagar police station limits on Saturday morning.

The accused, Durga Rao who works as a watchman at an apartment is learned to have been harassing his wife and two daughters. On Saturday, the accused thrashed his younger daughter Yamini and later strangulated her with his leg.

Locals alerted the police who registered a case and took him into custody. Neighbours told the police that Durga Rao who was addicted to alcohol used to thrash his wife suspecting her fidelity and also for having two girl children. It is learned that the accused thrashed her last night and also today morning.

Meanwhile, Durga Rao claimed that he has no connection with the murder. More details are awaited.

