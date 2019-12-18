Trending :
Drunk man kills father in Hyderabad

Highlights

A man in an intoxicated state killed his father here under Hayathnagar police limits on Tuesday night.

The accused, Vishnu consumed alcohol with his father Ram Narsaiah at their home in Brundavan Colony. Meanwhile, a dispute erupted between the two which led Vishnu to attack his father with a rice pounder.

Ram Narsaiah who sustained serious injuries has died on the spot. The police registered a case and arrested Vishnu who confessed to killing his father. An investigation is underway.

