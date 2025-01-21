Drunken Rampage in Kondapur: Man Attacks Scooter Rider After Collision

Hyderabad: A shocking incident unfolded in Kondapur when a man, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, caused a chaotic scene. The individual, driving a Benz car, rammed into a scooter, leaving the rider startled. Instead of apologizing, the intoxicated driver displayed aggression.

Following the collision, the Benz car driver reportedly confronted the scooter rider, accusing them of damaging his car. In a fit of rage, he physically attacked the victim before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitnesses described the driver’s erratic behavior as alarming, and the incident has left residents concerned about road safety and the rising menace of drunken driving. Authorities have launched an investigation and are working to identify the driver.