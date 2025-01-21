Live
- Bengaluru Comic Con Raises the Bar with being The Ultimate Playground for Geeks, Dreamers, and Fandom Royalty
- India projected to account for 16 pc of global consumption by 2050: Report
- Maha Kumbh Mela Creates 12 Lakh Temporary Jobs, Boosting Multiple Sectors
- U19 WC: Sri Lanka women beat West Indies by 81 runs to register second win
- Donald Trump’s Key Decisions as U.S. President: A Summary
- Goran Ivanisevic quits as Rybakina’s coach after Aus Open elimination
- Zomato's share hits 6-month low amid Blinkit's expansion plans
- Seoul says will continue to push for denuclearisation after Trump calls North Korea 'nuclear power'
- Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani advised angioplasty in Jaipur, health better
- Maoist leader with Rs 1 crore bounty among 14 killed in Chhattisgarh op
Just In
Drunken Rampage in Kondapur: Man Attacks Scooter Rider After Collision
Highlights
A shocking incident unfolded in Kondapur when a man, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, caused a chaotic scene.
Hyderabad: A shocking incident unfolded in Kondapur when a man, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, caused a chaotic scene. The individual, driving a Benz car, rammed into a scooter, leaving the rider startled. Instead of apologizing, the intoxicated driver displayed aggression.
Following the collision, the Benz car driver reportedly confronted the scooter rider, accusing them of damaging his car. In a fit of rage, he physically attacked the victim before fleeing the scene.
Eyewitnesses described the driver’s erratic behavior as alarming, and the incident has left residents concerned about road safety and the rising menace of drunken driving. Authorities have launched an investigation and are working to identify the driver.
Next Story