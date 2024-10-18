  • Menu
Dry Day Initiative to Prevent Mosquito Breeding Every Friday

Dry Day Initiative to Prevent Mosquito Breeding Every Friday
To prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, Dr. B. Alochana, the medical officer of Lattupalli, emphasized the importance of keeping water containers dry every Friday.

Nagar kurnool : To prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, Dr. B. Alochana, the medical officer of Lattupalli, emphasized the importance of keeping water containers dry every Friday. She said By ensuring that all water-holding items in households are dried, the spread of mosquito larvae can be controlled, ultimately reducing the growth of mosquitoes. She said This preventive measure, known as “Dry Day,” is conducted every Friday as per the orders of the district health department.

On Friday, health workers, along with ASHA workers, organized the Dry Day campaign in Lattupalli, Manganur, Gangaram, and Errakunta Thanda, distributing Abate oil to prevent mosquito larvae growth. The campaign focused on raising awareness of the precautions necessary to avoid diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, such as malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and encephalitis.

Participants in this campaign included Dr. Tejaswini, supervisors Shashikala, Balamani, health workers T. Yadagiri, Abdul Saleem, Nagesh, Bojjamma, Jyoti, ASHA workers, and others.



