DS takes a U-turn, denies buzz on joining Congress

Hyderabad: A day after his visit to Telangana Congress head office Gandhi Bhavan and attending the joining of his son Sanjay in the party, the senior Telangana leader D Srinivas has said that he had not joined the party. He also clarified that he wants to stay away from active politics due to ill health.

In a letter written to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, Srinivas said that " On Sunday, he had accompanied his son D Sanjay, who was joining the party, to Gandhi Bhavan and that he had not joined the party as has been widely reported in the media.

"Though I will be a Congress loyalist forever, considering my age and health condition, I want to stay away from active politics," he said.

He further stated that it was not fair to say that Sanjay had joined the party on an assurance of being given a party ticket to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls. Everyone is aware of Congress party policies and procedure of approving tickets to candidates, he said. "I appeal not to drag me into any controversy.

In case you consider that I have joined the Congress party, then treat this letter as my resignation from the party as well," he wrote to Kharge.

In another statement, his wife D Vijayalaxmi appealed to the Congress leadership not to trouble her husband as his health condition was not good.

"Please do not use him for politics. Due to the pressure exerted by you (Congress), he suffered fits on Sunday night. I request you not to disturb my husband and let him live in peace."