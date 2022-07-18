DSP Amaragani Krishnaiah seeks funds for PHC

Suryapet: Amaragani Foundation founder and DSP of Vigilance and Enforcement, Amaragani Krishnaiah urged Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy to sanction a new building for PHC at Munagala in Kodad constituency. He submitted a memorandum to the Minister in this connection on Monday.

Krishnaiah mentioned that the health centre at Munagala has been functioning in three congested rooms , one room is being used by doctor, there is no proper space for patients visiting the center for treatment and also there is no room for outpatient, medical store room and laboratory etc.

Due to lack of infrastructure, the doctors, medical staff and common people are facing difficulty.

He informed that 60-70 patients visit the health center which is the primary facility for 10 Gram Panchayats in Munagala mandal for about 10 thousand population covering 14 kms length of NH-65

He further informed that the structures have become old and gradually collapsing and posing threat to human lives.