DTU state executive committee appointed
Highlights
The DTU State Executive Committee was elected on January 27, 2024. The committee consists of the following members:
State Presidents: Patha Lingamallu Yadav
State Honorary Advisors: Dr. Konda Ashanna
State General Secretaries: D. Upender, K. Raju, B. Sudhakar
State Vice Presidents: P. Ashok, N. Ramesh
State Secretaries: T. Harikishan, M. Shankar, B. Sambaiah, S. Nagarani, C. Ravichandran
State Executive Committee members: B. Nageswara Rao, E. Nagesh, J. Anjan Babu, B. Nagaiah, Sampathi Ramesh, B. Srinivasulu, M. Venu, M. Suresh, D. Bikshamaya, J. Sanjeev Kumar, K. Devaiah, C. H. Yadagiri, J. Lakshmaiah, B. Krishna, B. Rajender
