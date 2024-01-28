  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

DTU state executive committee appointed

DTU state executive committee appointed
x
Highlights

The DTU State Executive Committee was elected on January 27, 2024. The committee consists of the following members

The DTU State Executive Committee was elected on January 27, 2024. The committee consists of the following members:

State Presidents: Patha Lingamallu Yadav

State Honorary Advisors: Dr. Konda Ashanna

State General Secretaries: D. Upender, K. Raju, B. Sudhakar

State Vice Presidents: P. Ashok, N. Ramesh

State Secretaries: T. Harikishan, M. Shankar, B. Sambaiah, S. Nagarani, C. Ravichandran

State Executive Committee members: B. Nageswara Rao, E. Nagesh, J. Anjan Babu, B. Nagaiah, Sampathi Ramesh, B. Srinivasulu, M. Venu, M. Suresh, D. Bikshamaya, J. Sanjeev Kumar, K. Devaiah, C. H. Yadagiri, J. Lakshmaiah, B. Krishna, B. Rajender

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X