DTU state executive committee appointed

The DTU State Executive Committee was elected on January 27, 2024. The committee consists of the following members:

State Presidents: Patha Lingamallu Yadav

State Honorary Advisors: Dr. Konda Ashanna

State General Secretaries: D. Upender, K. Raju, B. Sudhakar

State Vice Presidents: P. Ashok, N. Ramesh

State Secretaries: T. Harikishan, M. Shankar, B. Sambaiah, S. Nagarani, C. Ravichandran

State Executive Committee members: B. Nageswara Rao, E. Nagesh, J. Anjan Babu, B. Nagaiah, Sampathi Ramesh, B. Srinivasulu, M. Venu, M. Suresh, D. Bikshamaya, J. Sanjeev Kumar, K. Devaiah, C. H. Yadagiri, J. Lakshmaiah, B. Krishna, B. Rajender