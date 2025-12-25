‘The Raja Saab’ third song promo unveiled on Christmas

Prabhas’ upcoming entertainer The Raja Saab is shaping up to be one of the most awaited theatrical releases of 2025. Slated to hit cinemas on January 9, 2025, the film is arriving as a special Sankranthi offering, raising expectations among fans and trade circles alike. Directed by Maruthi, the big-budget project promises a unique blend of horror and comedy, a genre combination that has already sparked considerable curiosity.

Adding to the festive buzz, the makers made a special announcement on the eve of Christmas regarding the film’s third song, titled Raje Yuvaraje. While the exact release date of the song is yet to be revealed, a vibrant promo was unveiled to mark the holiday, instantly grabbing attention on social media. The promo hints at a lively and celebratory number, further elevating excitement around the film’s music album.

The Raja Saab features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads, marking a strong ensemble alongside Prabhas. The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Satya, and others in key roles, adding depth and star power to the narrative.

Produced by People Media Factory, the project is mounted on a grand scale with high production values. Music is composed by Thaman, whose soundtrack and background score are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the film’s horror-comedy tone. Designed as a multi-language release, The Raja Saab aims to appeal to audiences across regions.

With promotions steadily picking up pace and new updates keeping fans engaged, The Raja Saab is firmly positioned as a major Sankranthi crowd-puller.