Dubbak by-election decides Telangana future: Kishan Reddy

Dubbak by-election: Union minister for state home affairs Kishan Reddy that the Dubbak by-election will decide the future of Telangana as the constituency played a key tole in statehood movement. Speaking at the election campaign in Mirudoddi mandal of Siddipet district, Kishan Reddy said that Telangana state was achieved by the BJP.

"If the BJP had not supported the bill in the parliament, the state had not been formed," Reddy said. He then lashed out the Chief Minister for not keeping his word of making a Dalit as the first CM of the state.

He continued that the unemployment in the state remained the same even after achieving the state and the government failed to fulfil all the promises made. The minister said that it is the time for the TRS party to teach a lesson with the Dubbak by-election.

Kishan Reddy said that the government refused to implement Ayushman Bharat in the state fearing of BJP getting the fame. He also said that the crop insurance scheme launched by the centre is not being properly implemented in the state. He further asked the people to vote for BJP leader Raghunandan Rao to speak up against the TRS party in the assembly.