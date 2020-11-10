Dubbak by-elections: Counting of votes begins at 8.15 am

Counting of votes for Dubbak by-elections began at Indur engineering college at Ponnala of Siddipet district at 8.15 am. The stakes are high for the ruling TRS party and BJP. If TRS wins, S Sujatha would become the first woman MLA of Dubbak and if BJP emerge victorious, it would hoist the flag in the constituency.

Postal ballot counting has been taken up first and the counting of EVM votes will begin at 8.30 am. The staff is placed with a physical distancing of 6 feet. Around 14 tables have been arranged for 23 rounds of counting.

The election staff reached the counting centre at 5 am. Staff and agents who have the passes are being allowed into the counting centre.

The by-election for Dubbak assembly constituency was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. Around 1,64,192 people exercised their franchise making the voter turnout to 82.61 per cent and 1,453 opted for ballot vote and there were 51 service votes.