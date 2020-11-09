Dubbak bypoll: All set for vote counting tomorrow

All the arrangements have been made for vote counting of Dubbak by-elections tomorrow. Returning officer Chennaiah and district collector Bharathi Hollikeri and Commissioner of Police Joel Davis inspected the arrangments.

The counting begins at 8 am tomorrow with the postal ballot votes and EVM votes will be counted from 8.30 am. Around 14 tables have been arranged for 14 rounds of counting ensuring 6 feet of physical distance between the staff involved in the counting process. Tight security has been placed at the strong rooms and the counting process will be under surveillance.

The election staff has been directed to present at the counting centres by 5 am on Tuesday and passes were given to the staff and agents. People with passes will only be entered into the counting centre at Indur college. Meanwhile, all the staff have already been given training workshops on the counting process and were asked to bring any issue to the notice of returning officer.

In the view of counting, section 144 has been placed in Siddipet.