Dubbaka bypoll results tomorrow

Dubbaka bypoll results: All eyes are on Dubbaka bypoll result which will be declared on Tuesday. The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting to take place at the Indur Engineering College, Siddipet.



The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between TRS, BJP and Congress candidates. While all three parties claim that their candidate would win, exit polls say that the main fight is between TRS and BJP while Congress may finish in third position.

District Electoral Officer and Collector Bharati Hollikeri stated that counting would be spread over 23 rounds at 14 tables. The district administration held training workshops for staff involved in the counting process. Through PowerPoint presentations, the counting officials and staff were made aware of the process and they were given a questionnaire relating to rules and procedures.

They were briefed about likely hurdles that might arise and how to resolve them. The process to be followed in the counting of VVPAT slips and postal ballots were also clearly explained.

The election staff were told to reach the counting centre by 5 am on Tuesday. Passes were given to the staff and agents already. The district administration took required measures at the designated centre for smooth counting of votes. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India officials from New Delhi conducted a video conference with Dubbaka ERO Bharati Hollikeri and RO Chennaiah on counting arrangements. The state officials were told to ensure all rules and guidelines are followed in the counting of services votes and postal ballots. Delhi officials wanted staff to be clearly told to bring any issue faced by them during the counting of votes to the notice of RO.