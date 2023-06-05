Dump Congress in Bay of Bengal: KCR

Nirmal: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday called upon the people of the state to dump the Congress into Bay of Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting at Nirmal after inaugurating the Integrated District Collectorate and BRS party office here, the Chief Minister said the Congress in the state had announced that they would dump Dharani portal into Bay of Bengal once they come into power and asked the people if they wanted that to happen. He then said that if you wanted Dharani portal to remain, throw the Congress into Bay of Bengal. If Congress came into power then you will have to say ‘Ram Ram’ to Rythu Bandhu and ‘Jai Bheem’ to Dalit Bandhu, he said.

He said because of Dharani portal, people are able to complete the process of registrations within 15 minutes. The Congress wants to bring the old system of VROs and middlemen. This party had ruled the country for over 50 years and failed to provide drinking water to the people. “If you want the state to flourish, bless BRS,” he said.

Listing out the changes that the BRS government had brought in during the last nine years, the Chief Minister said today the farmers were getting Rythu Bandhu benefit directly into their bank accounts. Even the Rythu Bima money was being deposited within eight days. The state government had set up 7,000 paddy procuring centres and this money was also being deposited into the bank accounts of farmers.

KCR promised to set up food processing industries in every mandal in the state during the next term. He said that the government was planning a new policy for setting up these industries. He further promised to put works under package 27 and 28 under the Sri Ram Sagar project on fast track.



KCR said that today no one was asking how many motors were being used for agriculture. To make Agriculture a festival, the government was providing free power by spending Rs 12,000 crore every year. The government would provide an assistance of Rs 3 lakh to about 3,000 beneficiaries under each constituency under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, he said. Announcing sops for the district, the Chief Minister announced an Engineering College, Rs 10 lakh to each of the 396 Gram Panchayats in Nirmal and Rs 25 crore each to Nirmal, Mudhole and Khanapur Municipalities.