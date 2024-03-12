Live
Just In
Dy CM Bhatti launches TSRTC electric buses
Says that in the past RTC (TSRTC) staff used to struggle for salaries. There was concern that RTC would lose its assets
Hyderabad: TSRTC Electric Buses have become available in the state. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka launched electric buses on Tuesday. Speaking on this occasion, the Deputy CM said that 25 electric buses have been made available. He said that in the past RTC (TSRTC) staff used to struggle for salaries. There was concern that RTC would lose its assets. He said RTC workers did not have freedom of expression. The Deputy CM said that there are thousands of employees in Singareni and RTC institutions in the state.
He clarified that government assistance will continue to be provided for the development of TSRTC. He said that the Congress government will protect the public sector institutions. It is said that women glorified as Mahalakshmi travel in the bus with respect. He said that the government will give the ticket money for women. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that he is working for the development of RTC like a worker. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka revealed that Indiramma houses, Griha Jyoti and Mahalakshmi schemes were implemented within three months.
Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, RTC MD Sajjanar, MLA Danam Nagender, Corporator Vijaya Reddy participated in this programme.