e-NAM rolls out new steps to help ease farmers' woes

Hyderabad: To provide relief to the farmers facing challenges during the countrywide lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak, e-NAM (electronic National Agriculture Market) has added three features in the portal to help farmers.

Speaking to Hans India, Chandra Sekhar, Manager (Business Development, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, the strategic partner to implement the e-NAM project across India, said " On April 2 e-NAM launched its three features that include FPO Module, Warehouse (eNWR) based Trading and Logistics Module to provide a unique trading platform to farmers.

The e-NAM call centre has been strengthened and expanded and with the help of toll-free number 18002700224. All related logistics arrangements and related grievances form farmers/FPOs/traders would be resolved by it.

Farmer Producer organisation (FPO) module is developed to allow FPOs for uploading details of produce from their collection centers.

This will not only decongest the mandis but also reduce the logistics cost for the FPOs and hence benefit the farmers eventually.

Warehouse (eNWR) based trading enables small and marginal famers to directly trade their stored produce from selected Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) registered warehouses that are declared deemed markets by the State.

So far, Telangana has 14 warehouses) and Andhra Pradesh has (23 warehouses) have declared designated warehouses as deemed markets

Logistics Module links logistic aggregators' platforms with eNAM platform.

Traders can use the link to navigate to the logistics service provider's website and avail the offerings of registered service providers.

Currently, more than 7.76 lakh trucks are available with the eNAM platform. This will help in seamless transportation of agriculture produce at competitive rates.