e-pass mandatory to enter Telangana: SP Bhaskaran

Kodad (Suryapet): SP Bhaskaran stressed that e-pass is mandatory for those coming to Telangana from Andhra Pradesh. On Saturday, he inspected AP-TS border check post at Ramapuram crossroads of Kodad mandal in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP clarified that commuters from Andhra Pradesh will be allowed to enter into Telangana during lockdown relaxation hours, i.e., from 6 am to 10 am if they have e-pass. Permission for ambulances providing emergency services will be allowed as usual, he added.

SP Bhaskaran also said that all normal traffic except emergency services on Andhra-Telangana interstate borders at Mellacheruvu, Chintalapalem, Mattapalli and Palakeedu mandals in the district will not be allowed. 'Some motorists and people were crossing borders unnecessarily during lockdown relaxation time.' He said police have noticed that few people belonging to AP were reaching interstate checkepost at Ramapuram crossroad between 4 am and 6 am and entering Telangana after 6 am. After observing this, permissions were tightened at Ramapuram crossroad check post because of the possibility of virus spreading from people unnecessarily coming from other States, the SP stated.

Stressing that people of other States must have e-pass to enter Telangana at any time, SP Bhaskaran appealed to AP people to cooperate with Telangana police by following lockdown rules and regulations.