EAMCET for engineering stream passes off peacefully in TS

Hyderabad: The first-day of EAMCET exam for engineering stream went on peacefully. Candidates were seen gearing up to the TCS iON digital zone on day one. 91.04 per cent candidates appeared for the entrance exam at 108 centres, including 89 in Telangana and 19 in Andhra Pradesh. Out of 50,548 applicants registrations, 50,509 were present for both the sessions.

According to the Higher Education Department officials, the exam was conducted peacefully and no untoward incidents were reported in the city. All Covid protocols were strictly followed in the entry points and inside the halls as per the State government orders. Temperature of each candidate was been checked at the entrance.

"The EAMCET Engineering exam will also be conducted on July 19 and 20. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm, said a senior officer of Higher Education Department.

"This is my first computer-based competitive examination. I was a little nervous about how would the questions appear, but it was very easy. I could answer all the questions and I'm hoping to get very good marks," said Rajitha, an EAMCET candidate.

"I am very hopeful that I will crake the EAMCET exam with good marks. Everything we prepared for appeared in the exam, almost all the questions were from the intermediate syllabus," said Rohan, another candidate.