EAPCET top rankers get free laptops from JPNCE

Mahabubnagar: Jayaprakash Narayan College of Engineering (JPNCE) has taken a step to encourage students who secured ranks below 10,000 in the EAPCET Engineering stream.

As part of this initiative, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy and JPNCE Chairman KS Ravikumar felicitated two students Mohammad Saqib (Rank: 8279) and Husna Fathin (Rank: 9192) who secured admission into the college, at MLA camp office on Tuesday. Each student was presented with a laptop worth approximately Rs 54,000, sponsored by the college.

Additionally, both students were given training cheques of Rs 40,000 each to undergo professional skill development programs through Next Wave Training Institute. Speaking on the occasion, Ravikumar announced that similar support would be extended to students who secure ranks below 10,000 and join JPNCE during the second phase of EAPCET counselling. He stated that these students will also receive free laptops and training support from the college.