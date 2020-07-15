East city will see strong IT sector presence: KTR

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K Tarakarama Rao spoke at the Hyderabad GRID (Growth In Dispersion) Development program in Uppal. He stated that the government is coming up with the GRID policy for dispersed growth of the IT sector across Hyderabad.

During the programme, Minister KTR handed over the conversion letters to those who have applied for IT park conversion from their existing industrial parks at the Hyderabad Grid Development Programme.

With this, the five companies which received the conversion letters will set up their firms in about 25 lakh sqft which will create employment opportunities to 30,000 employees.

Speaking at the programme, Minister KTR stated that Telangana's IT exports have doubled the national average. He stated that Hyderabad is a city that has no geographical hurdles and has the scope to develop in all the corners. Under the visionary leadership of CM KCR, Telangana government is building infrastructure keeping in mind the lakhs of people who are coming to the city.

He also said that the eastern side of the city already has companies such as Infosys, and Genpact apart from a number of large, medium and small scale enterprises. "With this initiative, we will see more enterprises and investments coming towards this part of Hyderabad," he said.

The Minister stated that the government would provide complete assistance to the companies which come forward to set up their companies on the eastern side of the city. He also stated that the government is already creating infrastructure facilities in this region.

KTR stated that the eastern part already has Metro services, Shilparamam and is fast developing with the infrastructure being created by the government. He mentioned that the government is strengthening the road network by constructing skyway from Uppal to Narapally and a flyover from Amberpet to Ramanthapur.

The Minister stated that the government had earlier asked the highly polluting companies to move outside the ORR. He said that the government is contemplating on allocating their land to the IT companies. He also held a review meeting with the officials on upcoming programs to strengthen the IT sector on the eastern side of the city.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC MD Narasimha Reddy, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, and HMRL NVS Reddy participated.