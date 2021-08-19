Eatala asks CM KCR to implement Dalit Bandhu across state

Former health minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender asked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to implement Dalit Bandhu across the state not only in Huzurabad.



"The public representatives should be aware of what people are thinking about them. Everything said by ministers, MPs and MLAs will fall on deaf ears. Earlier, the chief ministers used to conduct 'Praja Darbars' to learn public issues which was cancelled by K Chandrasekhar Rao," Eatala said asking the government to release a white paper on income generated in Telangana.

He questioned as to why the government announced welfare schemes for dalit all of a sudden and how many positions were given to the dalits. He also asked if any person from BC, SC and ST communities had worked in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"The Chief Minister should give Rs 10 lakh to the poor in all the communities," Eatala added, questioning the status of poor in other communities.