Eatala calls for empowerment and recognition of Nomadic Tribes

Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajender reaffirmed his commitment to the upliftment of nomadic and marginalized communities during the Nomadic Tribes Liberation Day celebrations held under the aegis of the Telangana State Nomadic Tribes Association. Addressing a packed gathering on Wednesday, Rajender reflected on his long-standing association with these communities and emphasized the need for self-respect, recognition, and sustained struggle.

“I have met the people here hundreds of times, even before I entered politics in 2002,” he said, recalling the unity displayed during the All People’s Strike. He praised the nomadic tribes for their courage, sacrifice, and resilience, calling them the backbone of Telangana’s social fabric.

Rajender recounted his tenure as the first Finance Minister of Telangana, during which he opened his conference hall to tribal meetings and fought for caste recognition. “I gave caste certificates to communities that had been denied identity for decades,” he said. He also organized a 40-day conclave in Assembly Hall Number One, documenting grievances and bringing together BC ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs to chart a path forward. He highlighted key achievements, including the sanctioning of 250 residential schools, community buildings, and government-backed loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh. “There is no shortage of awareness in Telangana, but there is a flaw somewhere. We must correct it ourselves,” he urged.