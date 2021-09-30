Eatala failed to develop Huzurabad: Harish Rao

Eatala Rajender had failed to develop Huzurabad even after representing the constituency for 17 years. "The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned 4,000 double bedroom houses to each minister in the cabinet and all of them have completed their quota of constructing the houses except Eatala Rajender. He was the only minister who did not take up the construction of a single double bedroom house," said Harish Rao adding that he never cared about public issues and only focused on his interests.

Harish Rao was speaking after he welcomed the BJP and Congress from Laxmipuram, Bheempelli, Narsakkapalli of Jammikunta, Kamalapur and Huzurabad mandals.

Rao assured to fully-develop the constituency if the TRS gains power in Huzurabad. He said that CM always thinks about the welfare of the people and initiated many schemes for the public well-being. Harish Rao asked the people to take the responsibility of Gellu Srinivas Yadav win in Huzurabad and later said the government will take responsibility of constructing double bedroom houses for all eligible poor.