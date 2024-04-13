Eatala is true representative of poor in TG, says Manda Krishna

Hyderabad: MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga on Friday asked people to support the BJP in the ensuing Parliament elections and give a thumping majority to Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender.

Addressing a meeting of chief functionaries of MRPS, MSP affiliates, attended by Eatala, he recalled the support and participation by Eatala in MRPS forcing the governments in united AP to come up with welfare schemes like Arogyasri, pensions for differently abled, senior citizens and others.

Krishna said the MRPS has been fighting for categorisation in the SC reservations for the Madiga community to get their due; it has also been fighting for welfare of other sections in society.

He said former CM N Chandrababu Naidu had provided categorisation to deliver justice to Madigas. However, the order has been revoked by the Supreme Court. Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi also failed to keep their promise on categorisation. The BRS government headed by KCR had given a raw deal to Madigas denying them a place in the Cabinet. The BJP under PM Modi is the first party after independence to give due importance to BCs, SCs and STs in the Union Cabinet. Several welfare initiatives were launched as a result of the MRPS fight. "Neither the BRS nor the Congress leaders have any role in it; but Eatala always supported the MPRS cause," he said.

Eatala said normally party leaders make promises and don't bother about them if they lose power. The party is different; it did not win the State Assembly elections; however, Modi called Krishna Madiga to Delhi as promised to take forward SC categorisation as promised. It is proof that the party won't think the MRPS cause politically," he added.

He said every street knows whose side the Congress takes and whose side the BJP stands. He asked people to support the party to bring back Modi.