Eatala Rajender appeals for calm in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender has appealed to people of his constituency not to fall prey to the evil designs hatched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to create chaos in Huzurabad.

Following reports of clashes breaking out between the TRS and BJP cadres in Huzurabad, he appealed to people and local people's representatives not to react to designs of provocations. Rajender said, "we are strong enough to chase them beyond the boundaries of Huzurabad. However, we should not get provoked in the interests of peace, well-being and unity of people of constituency."

He called upon people to teach a lesson to evil designs of KCR for hatching a conspiracy to create a riot-like situation in the constituency in line with the blessings of the CM. Eatala said people of the constituency have been living in harmony for the past 20 years.

"The TRS chief is trying to destroy the same. He dared the CM to come for a debate on issues if he has courage rather than trying to fight through backdoors. Eatala said KCR harboured vendetta against people of Huzurabad explaining how the TRS chief had tried to defeat him by funding the Opposition candidates.

He said his constituents had given life to democracy defeating the TRS. However, KCR has denied him even recognition of being an elected MLA by throwing him out of the Assembly. The CM has refused to accept people's verdict, he added.

Eatala alleged that KCR and TRS have been conspiring against him for fighting against his unjust and dictatorial rule. He charged that the CM has gifted an MLC seat to those who pelted stones at people fighting for Telangana in Manukota.