Eatala Rajender Safely Lands In Hyderabad After Escaping From A Narrow Accident

Eatala Rajender's team escaped from a narrow accident. Apparently, Eatala Rajender and his colleagues boarded an aircraft to Hyderabad from Delhi. But the pilot noticed a technical problem during the takeoff. It is already known that Eatala joined the BJP party in Delhi on Monday. The team flew back to the state on a special flight today. Finally, Eatala and his team reached Hyderabad a few minutes ago with a delay of one hour.



Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party state affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh on Monday gave the BJP membership to Eetala, who recently said bid adieu to the TRS. Along with Eatala, former MP Ramesh Rathode, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, former JD (U) chairperson Tula Uma and Telangana RTC leader Ashwaddhama Reddy have joined the BJP. Eatala and his team also went to JP Nadda's home. Eatala and his team received a warm welcome from the BJP party leaders and even state BJP leader Bandi Sanjay was along with Eatala on his Delhi trip.



Eatala Rajender's crew arrived safely in Hyderabad. Eatala went straight to his Shameerpet home after landing at the airport.